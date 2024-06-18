Las Vegas man convicted of trafficking illegal drugs from Victorville to Florida

A Las Vegas man has been convicted of federal drug charges for trafficking nearly 30 pounds of methamphetamine from Victorville to Florida, federal prosecutors said.

A Tampa, Florida federal jury found Noel Alfredo Garcia, 34, guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines as well possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of the drug, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

He conspired with Jesus Andres Villapudua, 35, of San Luis, Arizona, to smuggle the drugs from Victorville to Lakeland, Florida, according to a DOJ statement.

"Villapudua coordinated the shipment and enlisted Garcia to transport the methamphetamine," the statement said. "Phone records showed Garcia in constant communication with Villapudua leading up to, and for the duration of the transportation."

A Las Vegas man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine from Victorville to Florida on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Florida Highway Patrol officers pulled Garcia over while he was driving on Jan. 29 and found the drugs inside the trunk of his car, officials said.

"Prior to this delivery, Garcia made multiple other trips across the United States to transport narcotics and the proceeds of narcotics sales," according to the statement.

Villapuda pleaded guilty to the same charges as Garcia in May, authorities said.

The men each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, and maximum potential penalties of life imprisonment.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Las Vegas man convicted of trafficking drugs from Victorville to Florida