Las Vegas man accused of stealing 2 diamond necklaces, running from police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of running from police twice after stealing two diamond necklaces amounting to over $100,000 from a Las Vegas jewelry store, according to an arrest report.

Akram Zerhouni, 23, of Las Vegas faces charges of grand larceny over $100,000, escape of a felony prisoner, resisting a public officer, obstructing a public officer, and burglary of a business, records showed.

Akram Zerhouni, 23, (LVMPD/KLAS)

On June 4 around 2 p.m., police said Zerhouni walked into a jewelry store near the Las Vegas Strip and asked an employee to see two diamond necklaces. When the employee took the necklaces out, Zerhouni grabbed them and ran out of the store, police said.

An employee chased him southbound down Las Vegas Boulevard and then lost sight of him. They continued to look for him as they called the police and later found him inside a Starbucks and he took off running again, the report said.

Two officers were driving northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when they saw Zerhouni running out of the front of the Starbucks who was followed by the employee. Detectives followed him as he ran through a parking lot and southbound toward Warm Springs, according to police.

Zerhouni then walked into the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets where detectives followed him in. The officers identified themselves and Zerhouni began to run again. Officers were able to grab him and as he attempted to break away he was taken into custody, the report said.

He was walked out of the store and as he was standing in front of the patrol car in handcuffs, he took off running toward a parking lot, across Warm Springs, and toward South Haven Street where he was taken into custody, police said.

Police said the two stolen necklaces totaled $118,243.

He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

