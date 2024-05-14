Las Vegas man accused of shooting at man who he claims jumped him months prior

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces several charges including attempted murder after he allegedly shot at a man who he claims jumped him two months prior, according to an arrest report.

Artist Wyatt, 35, faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a gun where a person might be, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, records showed.

Artist Wyatt, 35, (LVMPD/KLAS)

On May 10 just before 3 p.m., Metro police responded to reports of a shooting involving five to six people in the 1740 block of Nellis Boulevard in the northeast valley. Shortly after the reports, LVMPD dispatch received a call from a local hospital reporting a man who walked in with gunshot wounds. The man was later identified as Wyatt.

Police initially thought Wyatt was the victim and when asked about the shooting, Wyatt told police that he had a confrontation with another man when the man pulled out a gun and shot at him. Wyatt admitted to shooting back at the man before going back to his home. Wyatt was then taken to the hospital for his injuries, the report said.

Surveillance footage from the area showed that Wyatt was inside a business in the area when the victim arrived. Immediately after he arrives, Wyatt leaves on his bicycle back to his home. Wyatt entered his home and then quickly came back out in a “heightened emotional state,” according to the report.

Wyatt then arrived back at the business on the bicycle riding up to a dark sedan where the victim was standing. Wyatt gets off his bike and approaches the victim in an “aggressive manner,” police said.

Wyatt began to reach toward his waistband as the victim did the same. Both of the men pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. Wyatt fells to the ground as the victim ran away to a nearby parking lot. As the victim ran away Wyatt stood back up and shot at the victim again, hitting a window to a nearby business. Wyatt then got back on his bicycle and left, according to the report.

A record check revealed Wyatt was a convicted person out of California on charges dating back to 2007.

After learning that Wyatt was the suspect, detectives spoke to Wyatt who told them that he was playing on slot machines inside the business when he noticed the victim who he recognized as someone who jumped him two months prior. Wyatt then went outside so he could fight the man “one-on-one.” Wyatt claimed that he was pulling up his pants when the victim pulled out the gun and began to shoot at him, police said.

Wyatt said he carries a gun in the front of his waistband so that is maybe why he shot at him. Wyatt claimed that he shot back out of self-defense, the report said.

Wyatt is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

