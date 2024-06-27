Las Vegas man accused of racing Maserati 120 mph before deadly rollover crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is accused of racing in excess of 120 mph before a rollover crash left his brother dead on Monday morning, according to police.

Kashmir Newell, 36, was arrested on June 24, and faces reckless driving resulting in death and substantial bodily harm charges, according to an arrest report.

It happened during the early morning hours on Monday, along Jones Boulevard just north of Sahara Avenue.

The wreckage of a Dodge Challenger that crashed during a street race on Jones Boulevard just north of Sahara Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Before the crash, Kashmir Newell, Ayanna McLean, Phalon Young, and Stacie Young were together at a local lounge on Jones Boulevard. Newell and Young were later identified by police as half-brothers.

The four people later left the lounge in two separate cars. Newell the driver of the Maserati and his passenger McLean in one car and Young and his wife in the Dodge Challenger.

Both vehicles were traveling north on South Jones Boulevard at a high rate of speed with the Dodge in the right lane and the Maserati in the center lane. The Dodge was slightly ahead of the Maserati. As the Dodge crossed the intersection at Sahara Avenue, the suspension compressed causing the undercarriage of the Dodge to scrape the roadway, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrest report.

The wreckage of a Dodge Challenger that crashed during a street race on Jones Boulevard just north of Sahara Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

In the report, police stated that Phalon Young, the driver of the Dodge then lost control of the car and struck a curb, left the roadway to the right, and onto the sidewalk. It then rotated in a clockwise direction causing the driver side to strike a light pole removing it from its base.

The Dodge continued northbound off the roadway rotating. It then hit two fixed signs on a nearby property and overturned multiple times. The Dodge then hit a brick wall on the property, continuing to overturn, and came to a rest on the driver’s side in a lot on the east side of the roadway, according to the police report.

A light pole cut down by a car that crashed during a street race on Jones Boulevard north of Sahara Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said that when Young’s Dodge began to lose control, the Maserati crossed the intersection and slowed down. The suspension of the Maserati compressed causing the undercarriage to scrape the roadway. Newell then brought the Maserati to a controlled stop to check on Young, according to the report.

A witness who had been driving in the left lane before the crash told police he saw two cars pass him, one after another northbound on Jones Boulevard at what he estimated to be 100 to 120 mph. He also told police he believed the vehicles were racing, according to the report.

The witness went on to tell police that when he approached Sahara Avenue could see a cloud of dust in the air north of the intersection. As he got closer he saw that one of the vehicles had crashed causing major damage to the vehicle and the other one was stopped in the roadway. He also stated the vehicles were the same ones that passed him at a high rate of speed, according to the report.

Video surveillance also captured the two vehicles traveling northbound on Jones Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The video also captured the Dodge losing control after going through the intersection, the report stated.

The wreckage of a Dodge Challenger that crashed during a street race on Jones Boulevard just north of Sahara Avenue. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Phalon Young had to be extricated from the Dodge and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Stacie Young was taken to the hospital with injuries. Phalon was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A preliminary review of the Crash Data Recorder Report (CDR) from the Dodge indicated that the vehicle was traveling in excess of 120 mph five seconds before the crash and in excess of 120 mph at the event, according to the police report.

Police also stated that they believed Newell was also traveling at a speed more than 120 mph in a posted 45 mph zone while participating in a speed contest with Young when the crash occurred, according to the report.

