Las Vegas man accused of pushing girlfriend out of moving SUV, crashing into police vehicle with children in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of pushing his girlfriend out of a moving vehicle and later crashing into a parked Metro patrol vehicle while having two children in the backseat and under the influence, according to an arrest report.

Kyle Banks, 38, of Las Vegas faces charges of child abuse, DUI, and battery domestic violence, records showed.

Kyle Banks,38. accused of pushing girlfriend out of moving SUV (LVMPD/KLAS)

On May 13 around 11:30 p.m., Metro police responded to the area of Petal Avenue and Twilight Street near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway after a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

The person who called 911 was “screaming in pain,” and said she didn’t know where she was. The woman told dispatch that her boyfriend, later identified as Banks, had pushed her out of a moving vehicle, police said.

Witnesses told police that while they were driving they saw a Ford Expedition driving in the middle of the road when a man kicked a woman out of the vehicle’s driver side door. The woman then began screaming for help yelling, “He took my kids,” before walking to the sidewalk and lying down, the report said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim partially in the road with her 7-year-old daughter. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

One of the people who was in the car told police that she was in the backseat of the car with her two infant brothers when the victim was driving and Banks was in the passenger’s seat. While the victim was driving, she and Banks got into an argument during which Banks yelled that he was going to punch her in the jaw multiple times, police said.

The victim told police that Banks becomes aggressive when he drinks and said he was telling her to pull over to let him drive the vehicle home. At one point during the argument, Banks put his hands around the victim’s throat, according to the report.

Banks then grabbed the wheel and began to push on the gas. He then pushed the victim out of the driver’s side door, causing her to hold onto the door and be dragged by the vehicle. She then fell out of the vehicle and onto her stomach in the road. Banks got into the driver’s seat and continued to drive before stopping to let the witness out of the car to run back to the victim, police said.

Once she was out of the vehicle, Banks drove away with the two children still in the backseat, according to police.

While officers were investigating the scene of the incident, a Metro patrol vehicle was parked at the corner of Twilight Street and Petal Avenue when officers saw Banks driving northbound toward the patrol vehicle while “screeching his tires,” the report said.

Officers commanded Banks to stop the vehicle however, he failed to stop and drove directly into the patrol car. Police took Banks into custody, during which officers noticed that he had bloodshot eyes, slurred and rapid speech, and smelled heavily of alcohol. Officers also found a half-empty bottle of Seagrams gin in the back seat directly behind the driver’s seat, according to the report.

After police took Banks into custody, they noticed that the two children were still in the back seat of the vehicle in their car seats, police said.

Banks is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, records showed.

