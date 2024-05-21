Las Vegas man accused of killing neighbor allegedly assaulted landscaper ‘MMA style’ before shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Work has become painful for 30-year-old Ayla Ahmad, who claims the Las Vegas man who allegedly killed his neighbor last week assaulted her over a month prior.

Ahmad and her business partner own a landscaping business. They travel valley-wide, including a Summerlin community near Lake Mead Boulevard and Hills Center Drive. It’s the same neighborhood where 32-year-old Eddi Moreno was accused of shooting and killing his next-door neighbor on May 13.

Police documents revealed Moreno’s wife was the first to call 911 at that time, alleging 47-year-old Joe Moreno – the couple’s neighbor – was exposing his genitals in front of their five children. Eddi later told police he fired his gun after Joe reached into his pants and “came towards” him, though did not corroborate his wife’s accounts of genitals being exposed. He now faces an open murder charge.

Five weeks before this shooting, Ahmad said she was working a job on the same street with her business partner and children on an April evening. She recounts a black Nissan speeding around a sharp corner directly next to where they were working.

Eddi Moreno is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of his neighbor on May 13, 2024. (Credit: LVMPD)

“(He) slammed on his breaks, got out of his car, and started coming at us, yelling explicits,” Ahmad said outside her home, detailing the exchange after yelling at Eddi to slow down. Ahmad claims they had never spoken to each other prior to this.

A heated exchange between herself, her business partner, Eddi, and surrounding neighbors ensued. Police documents claim Eddi “slapped her phone out of her hands causing it to slide across the street” before he “lifted her up and threw her on the ground.” It adds that her business partner was punched by Eddi in the face.

“My head bounced off the ground. My left shoulder hit the ground. I was bleeding everywhere,” Ahmad said.

Police documents said Eddi then traveled home before returning with his wife to the original location where a small group of neighbors formed next to Ahmad. She told police that Eddi’s wife instructed him to “go get the gun” before neighbors intervened.

8 News Now spoke with a neighboring family that says they witnessed the interaction. They asked for their identities to be concealed, claiming one family member used pepper spray on Eddi to break up this fight.

“He picks her up over his head, like MMA style, and threw her on the street,” one family member said. “The anger just didn’t stop.”

“I was like, ‘there’s no excuse,’” a different family member said. “I picked up my mace and I just sprayed everyone who was fighting.”

Police documents show that officers did not respond to the scene until nearly five hours after the fight was first reported, arriving around 11 p.m. that night. It adds that “due to the time of day, officers were unable to make contact with (Eddi Moreno) at their home to obtain a statement.”

Ahmad said the interaction left her with bruises, and permanent cuts on her face and a fractured shoulder. As of Monday, charges have not been filed against Eddi for this incident.

“I go there every week, multiple times a week to go to work, and god forbid he sees my truck,” Ahmad said through tears. “Whether it’s anger or whatever’s going on, that he thinks that this is an okay way to behave, I’m afraid of what’s going to happen to me.”

Neighbors are on edge too, despite a judge’s recent order for Eddi to not own firearms on his property.

“I know he’s supposed to have limitations, but in my brain, I go, ‘well, he knows he’s up for murder already,’” a family member said.

“What else could he do?” another family member said. “I don’t know what he’ll do next. I don’t know what his wife would do next.”

Eddi’s wife and attorney declined to speak to 8 News Now during a second court appearance last week. Since then, his attorney has not responded to multiple attempts to comment on this story.

Eddi’s murder case continues this August. He was released on $100,000 bail last Friday.

