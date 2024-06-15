Las Vegas man accused of beating, attempting to strangle girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man faces attempted murder charges after accusing his girlfriend of infidelity and trying to strangle her, according to an arrest report obtained by 8 News Now.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Marsean Harris, 30, on June 12 on charges of attempted murder, two counts of domestic battery by strangulation, domestic battery, and coercion with physical force, records showed.

Marsean Harris, 30, attempted murder, two counts of domestic battery with strangulation, another count of domestic battery, coercion of use of physical force. (LVMPD)

Around 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a mother seeking medical attention for her daughter, who had been assaulted by her boyfriend. The victim said that her boyfriend, identified as Harris, pinned her down and headbutted her, causing injuries near her face, eye and neck. Police the injuries on her neck came from Harris’s nails during the fight, not strangulation, according to police.

Harris, who was in a relationship with the victim for about a year, admitted to forcefully grabbing her and elbowing her face accidentally during what he described as “roughhousing.” He claimed he cleaned up the blood and they went to bed. The next morning, noticing her injuries, he offered to take her to a doctor, which she declined, according to the report.

During a taped hospital interview, the victim told police that Harris has trust issues and accused her of being dishonest. On June 1, around 4 p.m., an argument ensued when Harris accused her of lying while she spoke with her aunt, leading her to leave for a family member’s house, the report said.

Upon returning home, Harris headbutted her, causing her to fall off the bed, then proceeded to punch her multiple times, resulting in a nosebleed. Subsequently, he attempted to strangle her for 10 to 30 seconds while she struggled, according to police.

Police said she managed to free herself and went to the bathroom to tend to her injuries, where she claims that Harris came in to assist her before leaving.

The report said that the victim’s cooperativeness was wavering back and forth due to her being scared of Harris.

While in the hospital, Harris repeatedly called and tested the victim, and when other visitors showed up at the hospital Harris sent a text saying “I see you have too many people up there,” according to the report.

Harris claimed he knew about her hospitalization through phone conversations but avoided visiting due to concerns about her family’s presence, police said.

Harris was told that the extent of injuries caused was not consistent with his allegations of them just “horseplaying,” and was later transported to CCDC where he was booked. Harris is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.