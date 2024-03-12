Las Vegas grocery store manager accused of stealing $142K in cash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A customer service manager at a Las Vegas grocery store allegedly stole $142,000 in cash over three months, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Mackenzie Gilles, 40, faces a charge of theft above $100,000, records said.

On Friday, March 8, police responded to a call to the Smith’s Food & Drug store on Maryland Parkway near Sahara Avenue in the east valley. A district manager told police the store’s customer service manager, identified as Gilles, allegedly stole nearly $90,000 since December, documents said.

An audit conducted between December and February found the store was short more than $122,000 in cash, documents said. Between Dec. 22, 2023, and March 8, more than $142,000 was stolen, police said.

Police obtained store surveillance, which they said showed Gilles “making withdrawals from the self-checkout machines and placing the currency into a blue cash bag, like those used in a bank,” documents said. Gilles allegedly admitted to the theft when another employee confronted her, police said.

During an interview with police, Gilles said she took the money to support herself and her five children, documents said.

“Gilles stated she would take $100 bills from the self-checkout machines and proceed to the area where the safe is located,” police said in court documents. “Gilles stated along the way, she would stop in an area where the cameras do not see and take the money and conceal it on her person in her clothes.”

Police arrested Gilles and booked her into the Clark County Detention Center. Judge Daniel Westmeyer released Gilles after her probable cause hearing as prosecutors requested more time for their investigation, documents said.

Gilles was not due to return to court until July.

