Las Vegas’ future pilots, nurses, biologists awarded scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It came as a shock when Emma McNally, a Las Vegas high school student, heard the voicemail on her phone from a non-profit foundation representative.

“I was like oh my gosh,” she said. “I ran to my parent’s room and was like, ‘I won the scholarship.’”

McNally and nine other Las Vegas high school seniors were the recipients of the People Over Profit Foundation Scholarship program, hosted by Silver State Schools Credit Union.

Each recipient received a $2,000 scholarship with the opportunity of renewal for up to four years to be used towards higher education according to Scott Arkills, president and CEO of the SSSCU.

“It’s fantastic,” Arkills said. “It’s our way of helping out higher education efforts of the students and I think you will see this morph into an even higher amount in the future.”

During the recipient announcements, each student was asked to come forward and listen to a review of their academic and community achievements.

The achievements of Hudson Lile, a scholarship recipient, were outlined by SSSCU representatives who recognized his efforts in school and dedication towards flight school training on becoming a pilot.

Another student Christian Harnum, a Shadow Ridge High School senior, was recognized for his high GPA and other accolades.

Harnum said he was astonished when he learned he was a recipient following a phone call from a SSSCU representative.

“I was speechless,” he said. “I facetimed [my parents] and called them and they were pretty excited.”

Ten Las Vegas valley high school seniors were the recipients for the People Over Profit Foundation Scholarship program, hosted by the Silver State Schools Credit Union. (KLAS)

Following his graduation from Shadow Ridge High School Harnum said he will be studying nursing at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

“Do you like surfing,” a SSSCU representative asked Harnum.

“Yes,” Harnum said.

The credit union has awarded more than $1.2 million in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

