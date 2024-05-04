Las Vegas family shares shock after wind rips part of roof off home in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A house in the northwest valley saw significant wind damage Friday, one day before extreme winds were forecasted across Southern Nevada.

“It was just kinda shocking,” Tracy LaPort said of the damage to his home.

LaPort told 8 News Now his day took a turn he didn’t expect on what he thought was a calm, quiet Friday afternoon.

“The severity of wind can obviously be very damaging,” Tracy said. “As we look down at the rubble here.”

He told 8 News Now his wife called him around 2:45 p.m. and said a random burst of wind hit their home near Ann Road and Jones Boulevard.

A house in the northwest valley saw significant wind damage Friday, one day before extreme winds were forecasted across Southern Nevada.(KLAS)

A house in the northwest valley saw significant wind damage Friday, one day before extreme winds were forecasted across Southern Nevada. (KLAS)

A house in the northwest valley saw significant wind damage Friday, one day before extreme winds were forecasted across Southern Nevada. (KLAS)

“She was in a bit of a panic,” he explained. “That the house had shook and the roof had been ripped off.”

Parts of his tile roof were thrown across his yard, into his pool, and over his back wall. Other layers of material were also stripped off to expose the plywood base.

“It was like rumbling,” Tracy LaPort’s daughter said, recalling the incident. “The glass started shaking.”

She was home with her mother when it happened and said what appeared to be a dust devil or microburst was strong enough to bend trees in their yard and leave tiles and nails strewn across the ground.

“I hope the pool isn’t cracked,” she said.

Furthermore, LaPort told 8 News Now after talking to others living on his street Friday, he learned no other property was affected by the sudden storm.

“Shocking, because more important than my roof being destroyed,” he explained. “As I looked around to my neighbors, not a thing was touched.”

The family was grateful no one was hurt, but said they hope this weekend’s forecasted wind doesn’t make any of this damage worse.

“What am I going to do, put a tarp down and have that move also?” LaPort concluded. “It just moved my tiles out of the area.”

LaPort said they do have homeowner’s insurance for repairs, and while some of their roof tiles blew into other neighbors’ yards, it didn’t cause any other damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.