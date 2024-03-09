Las Vegas family seeks justice after 69-year-old woman shot inside home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local woman’s family is asking the community for help to find the person who shot and killed her in an apartment near Downtown Las Vegas.

“She went out of her way to help people,” Raymond Garcia said of his mother, Lina Pigill.

“She was always in a good mood,” Raymond’s daughter, Lindsey Garcia added of Pigill. “She always liked to come around the family.”

According to Las Vegas Metro Police, 69-year-old Pigill was shot in her apartment in a retirement community on Burnham Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard on February 4.

She died at Sunrise Hospital two weeks later, on February 23.

69-year-old Lina Pigill was shot in her apartment in a retirement community on Burnham Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard February 4. (LVMPD)

69-year-old Lina Pigill was shot in her apartment in a retirement community on Burnham Avenue, near Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard February 4. (LVMPD)

“My sister called me just after midnight,” Raymond Garcia recalled. “To tell me my mom had been shot in the head.”

Raymond Garcia and his daughter, Lindsey Garcia, told 8 News Now they believe the killer, whom police are still searching for, was someone Pigill knew and invited inside her home the night of the shooting.

“We’re all devastated, no robbery, no nothing, you literally just went there to do this?” Raymond Garcia said. “What kind of person are you that you would do this to a 69-year-old lady?”

The Garcias told 8 News Now they hope their efforts to speak out will encourage anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward and speak to authorities.

“We definitely want justice for her,” Lindsey Garcia said. “And our family, as far as closure.”

Raymond Garcia said his grief over losing his mother is overwhelming and he knows nothing will bring Lina back.

“You see it on the news and you hear about other people you’re like, ‘man, that’s awful,'” Raymond Garcia said. “And for that to happen to you, it’s very hard to deal with.”

However, he believes the smallest break in the case will help his family and all those who miss her so much to move forward.

“We’re hoping that somebody says something,” he concluded.

Anyone with any information should contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.