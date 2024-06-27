Las Vegas family says their livelihood is at stake thanks to camera-spray-painting thief

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A northwest Las Vegas family whose livelihood has been threatened by a thief is hoping to identify the person who spray-painted their security cameras and stole their trailer.

Within three minutes, the thief was able to steal the family’s trailer while they slept just feet away inside their home on June 10 in Centennial Hills near the intersection of Centennial Parkway and Fort Apache Road.

“Everything about this area seemed to be very safe, and that is why we felt very unsettled knowing this could happen to us,” explained one of the victims.

Surveillance video shows the person who the family said took their trailer before spraypainting over the lens. (KLAS)

Surveillance video shows the person who the family said took their trailer before spraypainting over the lens. (KLAS)

They realized the trailer was gone when all that remained were tire marks in the driveway. The culprit was caught on video spraypainting the security cameras, with limited success.

“You are still able to see what he is wearing,” one of the victims said.

The trailer was empty, they said. However, the family relies on it for their livelihood, and insurance hasn’t been helpful. The family said the trailer is easily identifiable, with a large gash on the passenger side.

The trailer is easily identifiable, as shown in this photo, with a large gash on the passenger side. (KLAS)

A police report has been filed, they said, and if anyone can identify the man in the security camera images, they are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. LVMPD’s non-emergency phone number is 702-828-3111 or via 3-1-1.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.