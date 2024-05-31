A Las Vegas family says 10ft aliens landed in their backyard. Now, a crime scene analyst has weighed in

Two “aliens” that allegedly landed in a Las Vegas family’s backyard used “some kind of cloaking device” to hide from humans, a crime scene reconstruction analyst has said.

The new claim came after teenager, Angel Kenmore, uploaded footage to YouTube where he said that he had recorded an encounter with an alien in his backyard in April 2023.

At first glance, the footage appears to show nothing, but Kenmore has claimed it reveals a “tall, skinny, lengthy creature” with a “gray, greenish color”.

“The only thing I can see in the backyard is a tall creature probably around 8 [or] 10 feet tall, very thin, so I called my dad. He went to the backyard, and he saw the same thing, the same creature I saw,” the teen says in the video.

“He told me to go inside the house. At this point, we all freaking out, me and my family, and here’s the video where we were in the backyard area. You can see. You cannot see it too good on camera, but it’s there.”

A dark blur in the top-hand corner which crime scene analyst Scott Roder said he believes is the head of an alien (Jim Quirk/Extraterrestrial Reality Podcast)

A year on, Scott Roder, who has testified in high-profile criminal cases, and Jim Quirk, a reporter who runs the “Extraterrestrial Reality” podcast, have claimed their analysis of the footage confirms that two “beings” used “some kind of cloaking device” to “shield” themselves from the curious family and, later, responding police officers.

Roder and Quirk said they used artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate the movements in the video to show what apparently happened.

Roder, who testified at disgraced Olympian Oscar Pistorious’ murder trial, alluded to a dark blur in the top-hand corner of the footage, which appears to be a shadow or a smudge. He told Fox News that he believes it’s a head of an alien in “some kind of smoky filter or using some kind of cloaking technique.”

The Kenmore family who say they filmed aliens in their Las Vegas backyard (Inside Edition)

Roder said: “I think what the AI software was able to allow us to do was to determine that it was not just a shadow, beyond any reasonable doubt to a degree of scientific probability.

“That’s the same standard that you testify in court, the same standard that can send a suspect to jail for the rest of their lives.”

Quirk added that he believes the alleged “cloaking technique” was also used to shield a craft that some believe crashed on the same night.

“My feeling is something went wrong with this craft or whatever they were in, and it had to come down and make an emergency landing,” Quirk said.

A glowing, green light was captured on a Las Vegas Police officer's bodycam (Las Vegas Police Department)

“They landed in this backyard, and while they’re making emergency repairs, perhaps these alien beings are trying to stave off the pesky humans while these other aliens that we don’t see are working on this craft.”

Quirk and Roder’s analysis also focused on the green light that Angel Kenmore says he saw falling from the sky shortly before the encounter. The glowing, green light also appeared to have been captured by police body camera footage around the same time.

Roder pointed out the “steep trajectory” of the light and claimed it made an “oscillating mechanical sound” when he tested it under Infrared vision.

“All evidence that shows that we are not alone and that there is an alien presence on this planet,” Roder said.

“This is bigger than Las Vegas. I mean, this shows we are not alone on this world,” Quirk added. “There is some sort of an alien presence here among us. What they’re doing here, we can’t really say. We can only speculate. But there is something here, no doubt about it.”

Roder and Quirk also teased future releases of further analysis of the video, adding that they believe something could have been missed.

“This is just the beginning,” Roder said.