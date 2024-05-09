Las Vegas driver with suspended license crashes into city truck while impaired: police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver with a suspended driver’s license allegedly crashed into a City of Las Vegas truck while under the influence and with an open bottle of alcohol in the car and two children as her passengers, documents said.

Antoinette Coleman, 58, faces several charges, including DUI, driving with a suspended license and failing to provide proof of insurance, records said.

On Friday, May 3, a Las Vegas Metro police officer witnessed Coleman crash her unregistered car into the city vehicle near Vegas and Tonopah drives, documents said. Coleman’s driving privileges are suspended in Nevada, police said.

Police said Coleman’s car smelled of alcohol, documents said. Police later found an open bottle of brandy in the glove compartment, they said.

While in the hospital, an officer had to handcuff Coleman to her bed as she was causing several disruptions, police said.

Police have cited Coleman three times for driving without a valid license since 2000, records said. As of Thursday, she owed $740 for a ticket issued in April 2023 for failing to provide proof of insurance.

Pro Temp Judge Lauren Diefenbach initially set Coleman’s bail at $38,000. On Thursday, Judge Joe Bonaventure released Coleman on her own recognizance as prosecutors had not yet filed a criminal complaint against her.

Coleman was due to return to court on June 6.

