Las Vegas driver speeding at nearly 100 mph in deadly wrong-way crash: witness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of speeding and driving the wrong way in a deadly Las Vegas crash faces charges of DUI and reckless driving, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now. A witness said he was traveling at “near 100 miles per hour.”

On Sunday, April 28 at around 10:40 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a collision near the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and Peacock Avenue.

The collision involved two black vehicles, a Honda driven by Juan De Leon, 23, and a Hyundai driven by Adolph Weiss, 78.

Juan De Leon faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Callers told dispatch that both drivers were stuck in their vehicles. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived and extracted both drivers. Medical personnel took De Leon to a hospital with serious injuries to his lower body, the report stated.

Medical took Weiss took the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The investigation showed De Leon was driving south on Buffalo Drive and approaching the intersection with Peacock Avenue when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and hit the raised median at a high rate of speed before crossing into oncoming traffic and colliding with Weiss’ vehicle, according to the report.

A witness to the collision told police that De Leon was driving at speeds she “estimated to be near 100 miles per hour” before jumping the median and crashing into Weiss’ vehicle, the report stated.

The posted limit on Buffalo Drive is 45 miles per hour.

Weiss’ vehicle was pushed 24 feet away against a concrete barrier from the collision point. According to the report, the vehicle’s entire driver’s compartment was damaged from the collision.

De Leon’s vehicle traveled more than 200 feet after the collision. It was missing its front left tire assembly, the report stated.

Officers at the hospital observed that De Leon’s eyes were watery and detected a faint odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from him. Police then got a search warrant to obtain blood samples from him, the report stated.

Police arrested De Leon in the hospital and booked him in absentia in the Clark County Detention Center. He faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or serious bodily harm.

His next court appearance was scheduled for May 16.

Court records show De Leon’s bail was set for $25,000. If he posts bail, he will be put on medium-level electronic monitoring and alcohol and drug monitoring, as well as have to stay out of trouble, abstain from drugs and alcohol, and not drive.

