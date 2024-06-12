Las Vegas driver allegedly googled crash in hours after fatal hit-and-run, drove to Pahrump for repairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of hitting and killing a man on a freeway allegedly googled news of the crash in the hours after, before bringing her car to be fixed at an auto repair shop more than an hour away, officials said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Rachel Terranova, 27, faces a charge of duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death, documents said. Police arrested her on May 30.

On Sunday, April 28, a person called police saying there was a deceased person on the 215 Beltway near the Far Hills offramp, documents said. Officers learned a person in a Honda Civic collided with Darrel Pingleton, 35, of Alpine, California, who was walking near the offramp.

Officials determined Pingleton was killed around 11:45 p.m. the night before. Troopers also found pieces of a Honda Civic near the crash scene and then attempted to find a similar car with front-end damage.

On May 1, police received a call from a Pahrump auto repair worker about a Honda Civic that was dropped off with front-end damage and blood on it. The investigation led to Terranova, who said she collided with construction equipment on April 27. The drive from Las Vegas to Pahrump is more than 60 miles and can take more than an hour.

Troopers inquired with the Nevada Department of Transportation and Las Vegas Paving about any construction equipment in that area on the night of the crash, learning there was none.

Troopers responded to the Pahrump auto shop, finding hair on the outside of the car’s windshield, they said. A stain on the bumper also tested positive for human blood. Investigators also said pieces missing from the car at the repair shop matched ones found near the crash site.

State police obtained video from a shopping area, which showed Terranova getting into a similar car, which did not show any damage, but then returning to a home in a similar car with front-end damage.

Terranova also allegedly took photos on her phone of the damaged car and injuries to her arm from broken glass, documents said. After the crash, Terranova allegedly googled, “news today” and continued searching through the night and the next day, police said.

Also on the phone, police said they located several texts where Terranova said a truck lost its load and hit her.

Earlier this month, prosecutors asked a judge to set bail at $250,000. Judge Joe Bonaventure released Terranova with electronic monitoring pending an Aug. 5 preliminary hearing.

