Las Vegas continues to ask residents to conserve water

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Water treatment issues are continuing for Las Vegas after flash flooding started in the city last Friday. Emergency managers said the city’s current treatment facilities are too weak for how much contamination is flowing in from nearby burn scars.

The city has urged residents to limit their water usage to essential needs only. They said there’s now a 30% reduction in usage. The city is now working with state officials to get more water into their system. “We’re coordinating with the city though to bring in bottled water and pretreated water to just go ahead and be dumped into their facility while we wait on that pre-treatment system to be put in place,” said Deputy Ali Rye, New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Water distribution will happen daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Robertson High School Mike Marr Gymnasium parking lot located off Mills Ave. and 2nd St. Households are limited to two cases of water.

Sandbag distribution will happen daily at Las Vegas City Hall from 10 a.m. until they run out. There is a limit of 20 sandbags per household. Additional sandbags will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

