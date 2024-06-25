Las Vegas businesses impacted by closures due to water shortage

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The recent flooding in northern New Mexico’s burn scars has effectively shut one town down because they have no clean water. Businesses KRQE News 13 spoke to say they are hurting right now and aren’t sure when they can get back to normal.

Rain is usually a welcome sight in New Mexico, but after last week, it’s leaving northern New Mexico in a serious situation. Flooding along the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire burn scar has brought ash, silt, and debris into the Gallinas River and Bradner Dam halting operations at the water treatment plant. “So I know this kind of sounds crazy, but, you know, we have so much water, but the thing is our water treatment facility cannot treat the amount of turbidity that is in all our water sources,” said Las Vegas Mayor David Romero.

The shutdown has forced businesses to close until further notice. Pauline Parea owns Styling Parlor in Las Vegas and has been cutting hair for 50 years. Without fresh water, she cannot operate. “I will not be able to open until further notice, and it’s scary because I did have people booked as right before the holiday, the 4th of July, and people like to get really, you know, dolled up for it, but now, you know, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Perea.

Meanwhile, David Bustos has had his restaurant, Dave’s Finer, for just 14 months. “This was, I guess, the business that showed me the most opportunity in terms of what I wanted to do all along in my life, which was to open a 50s, 60s diner,” said Bustos. “You know, anytime you don’t, you lose revenue, it’s tough. But the other thing is, you know, the employees, you know, not, I mean, they, they have to pay rent and mortgages and car payments and so forth. So it’s tough on them as well.”

During an emergency city council meeting on Sunday, the city addressed how serious the situation is.“Right now, we have over three million gallons of water in those storage tanks. With that, we know the daily consumption, it’s typically used with the city which is around 1.5 million gallons a day,” said one official during the meeting.

With no clear timeline of when they can reopen,…businesses will have to keep waiting. “I think that right now is another opportunity for all of us to, to love one another, to come together as a, as a community and stick together,” said Bustos.

In the meantime, some essential businesses have been allowed to remain open including hospitals, medical services, grocery stores, gas stations, daycare services, feed stores, hardware stores, and government services.

The governor released a statement Monday on the situation in Las Vegas:

“My administration is working with the City of Las Vegas to ensure its water treatment plant is fully operational in the aftermath of damaging floods. We’re doing everything in our power to get this problem resolved as quickly as possible.” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico

