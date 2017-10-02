Las Vegas attack: Hoaxes and fake news spreads after deadliest mass shooting in US history

FBI agents confer in front of the Tropicana hotel-casino on October 2, 2017, after a mass shooting during a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada: REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

The US has been hit by the worst mass shooting in its history. And already people are trying to twist the truth for their own ends.

A number of lies and false stories are circulating online, in the wake of the horrific and tragic attack. Some of them are mistakes, but many of them are attempts to use the event for other – sometimes strange – ends.

What is confirmed is that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock took a number of guns into his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel and fired through the window onto a crowd at a country music concert. More information is likely to become clear in the coming days.

But even those details – as well as a range of other information – are being disputed by people who are spreading misinformation online.