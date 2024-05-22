Las Vegas-area high school student named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The White House will recognize the Presidential Scholar’s class of 2024 for their outstanding work this school year. A total of 161 students were selected, including one Las Vegas local.

High school has a lot of ups and downs, but Samuel Chen was focused on finding his passion.

“These passions could keep changing all the time throughout your life, but I think you have to keep moving, keep moving forward,” Chen said.

That perspective is part of Chen’s success at Clark High School. Recently, he was named a 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

“I saw the email after an AP test in school and I was like woah!” he explained.

“You had to be nominated just based on your academic test scores then there’s this pretty extensive application process,” he added.

It is the 60th class selected by the White House Commission on presidential scholars. Scholars demonstrate success in academics, arts, career, commitment to community service and technical education.

Chen is one of two students in Nevada that was selected. On top of that, he is graduating with a 4.95 GPA.

“Early on in high school, I joined DECA which is a more business orientated club,” Chen said.

Chen and one of his peers took first place at DECA International Career Development Conference for their innovation plan, which led to Chen’s nomination.

“I’ve been involved in materials research throughout high school mainly during junior and senior years which is basically just research into things like solar cells [or] fuel cells,” he said. “Me and a friend we basically designed this new packaging material for fruits and vegetables that actually slows down the ripening.”

He hopes this project paves the way to make environmental change.

“I want to work on things that make me feel purposeful,” Chen said.

Being honored as a presidential scholar is more than just an award. It is a testament of not being afraid to explore and sticking to a goal.

“You don’t know if it’s going to be the right thing for you it’s hard to know what your future is going to look like,” Chen shared.

No matter how long it takes you to get to achieve your goal, do not stop.

The other student graduating with this award attends the Meadows School in Las Vegas. Samuel Chen was accepted and is committed to Stanford University.

