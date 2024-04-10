Las Vegas-area DMV building has new groundbreaking date, address

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Henderson and Boulder City residents will have to drive a little further starting in 2026 if they need to do Department of Motor Vehicles paperwork, but the staff points out that most of it can be done online.

8 News Now first reported the closing of the Henderson DMV building and now a DMV spokesperson is catching residents up to speed on the address and groundbreaking date.

The southeast corner of West Silverado Ranch and South Valley View Boulevards will have a groundbreaking on May 7 for the new office location for the Henderson DMV, planned for a grand opening in the fall of 2026, according to Nevada DMV spokesperson Hailey Foster.

The southeast corner of West Silverado Ranch and South Valley View Boulevards will have a groundbreaking on May 7 for the new office location for the Henderson DMV, planned for a grand opening in the fall of 2026, according to Nevada DMV spokesperson Hailey Foster. (KLAS)

The southeast corner of West Silverado Ranch and South Valley View Boulevards will have a groundbreaking on May 7 for the new office location for the Henderson DMV, planned for a grand opening in the fall of 2026, according to Nevada DMV spokesperson Hailey Foster. (KLAS)

“It’s going to be way larger in size,” Foster said. “We will be able to help more folks who do make those appointments, so overall we are really excited for it.”

The size and acoustics of the building have been noted as issues by Nevada DMV staff, but Foster pointed out that their online services are also available for customers seeking appointments.

“There is never a line online,” she said. “If you are able to do those transactions online, we really want you guys to because again it saves time.”

One of the newest services announced is WaitWell, a line management software, intended to streamline the process of waiting at the Nevada DMV.

“It’s going to be way larger in size. We will be able to help more folks who do make those appointments, so overall we are really excited for it,” Nevada DMV spokesperson Hailey Foster shared. (KLAS)

“We are bringing WaitWell to the DMV,” Foster said. “We actually have this rolled out in our Reno, Fallon, and Carson City offices.”

When customers who use WaitWell go into the Nevada DMV office they will now be able to skip the information desk and instead scan a QR code before sitting down for their appointment.

Currently, the program is only available in Northern Nevada but Foster said Nevada DMV offices in Clark County should see the new software in use next week.

The WaitWell program does warn users staff are still adjusting to the new software and asks customers to be patient during this transition.

One of the newest services announced is WaitWell, a line management software, intended to streamline the process of waiting at the Nevada DMV. (KLAS)

WaitWell appointment services offered:

Instruction permits

Identification card

Reinstatement/suspension

Knowledge/written testing

Vehicle (general)

Driver’s license (general)

Note: Currently only available in Carson City, Fallon, and Reno counties

Quite A Drive

The decision to move the Henderson Nevada DMV location nearly 12 miles west is driving some residents’ concerns.

Several Nevada DMV customers spoke with 8 News Now about the announced shift and each said they thought the office relocation would block a community resource.

“I feel like it’s a bad decision because that’s so far,” Monica Souza, a Henderson resident, said. “Downtown Henderson, Cadence, and the Cadence area is growing so quickly and so fast and so big they are really going to have a hard time keeping up with it.”

Several Nevada DMV customers such as Monica Souza spoke with 8 News Now about the announced shift and each said they thought the office relocation would block a community resource. (KLAS)

Souza pointed out she has relied on the Nevada DMV kiosks for taking care of her paperwork but said the needs of residents in Boulder City will be that much higher.

“I exclusively come to this DMV,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.