Las Vegas-area apartments, condos increase security patrols to combat car break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The number of car break-ins is increasing across the Las Vegas valley, especially in apartment communities, and now properties are hiring security to deter criminals.

“We’re looking for things out of the ordinary,” explained Albert Bass of Code4 Private Security as he patrolled an apartment complex after a string of break-ins nearby. “Over this last six to eight months it really seemed to increase so we make sure we educate on how to keep their cars and themselves safe.”

Bass said while police are on other calls the onsite security can be more proactive, deterring criminals. “Even if they are gated communities the homeless are walking in as the gates are open and they start touring the parking lot and they may not do something during the day. But they will come back that evening if they see a good target,” he said.

You can take steps to reduce your chances of being a target by leaving nothing valuable in the car, parking in well-lit areas, and always locking your vehicle. If you drive a Hyundai or Kia, you can get a free security update. If you see something suspicious, report it right away.

While this trend continues the requests for patrols like this one are on the rise everywhere. Every week Code4 Security said they are getting requests from condos and apartment complexes for their services. Which is why this private security firm expanded to Las Vegas.

