Las Vegas-area animal shelter reaches critical space crisis, seeks immediate foster homes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas-area animal shelter said it urgently needs at least 50 dogs to go into temporary foster homes as it has run out of space.

The Animal Foundation needs to make more space in the shelter for incoming dogs in the future. The shelter posted the following message on its website.

“We are out of space to house any more dogs on our campus, and we are facing some very difficult decisions to ensure the well-being of our animals and team. This is our heartbreaking reality, but we just don’t have room for the new animals that are coming in every day.”

Sundae (left), Rico (top), Katrina (middle), Kato (bottom center), Puddleglum (right) are all in need of foster homes. (Credit: Animal Foundation)

Those interested in helping out can come directly to the shelter on May 17 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to pick up a foster dog. To expedite the process a foster application is available to fill out ahead of time on the shelter’s website.

The animal shelter asks that those interested foster a medium or large-sized dog for at least two to four weeks. Those interested in fostering can find a list of dogs who need priority fostering by clicking HERE.

