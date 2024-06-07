Las Vegans share tips to beat the heat as triple-digit temperatures roll in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – As Southern Nevada dealt with record-breaking temperatures of 111 degrees Thursday, people spoke with 8 News Now about their efforts to change things up and avoid the sun.

“You can tell it’s going to be a long hot one,” Caitrin Blair said of the season.

The blistering heat engulfed many across Las Vegas as triple-digit temperatures gripped the valley.

(KLAS)

“It’s just miserable outside during the day,” Pauline Macias said.

People who spoke with 8 News Now said they do whatever they can to stay out of the sun.

Caitrin Blair said she tries to head out to parks or splash pads in the evening.

“I almost waited until the sun went all the way down,” Blair said.

She told 8 News Now she and her children have completely changed their routine so they can still get outside safely.

“It’s almost like you have to change your whole life,” Blair said. “You have to start waking up later, to enjoy the later evening.”

Pauline Macias told 8 News Now she does the same, making it a point to take her dog out at night or early in the morning.

“You have to because their paws will burn,” Macias said. “Poor things.”

She added that when she does have to brave the hottest parts of the day, desperate times call for desperate measures.

“When I go shopping, I leave my car on, ” Macias said. ‘And I just leave the air running.”

These are just a few examples of things everyone does to deal with what some could call the most sweltering days of the year.

“Come at night, when the sun goes down, look for the forecasted days,” Blair said. “And stay hydrated, you need a lot of water.”

At last check, several outdoor events, including First Friday are still set to continue in the extreme temperatures.

Clark County will extend its cooling station hours across the valley through Saturday to accommodate those dealing with the heat.

