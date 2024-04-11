Las Cruces will receive $11.8 million from state for capital projects

Las Cruces will receive $11.8 million from the state legislature to help fund nine projects.

Chief Administrative Officer Barbara Bencomo and City lobbyist Larry Horan presented an update from the recent 30-day legislative session in Santa Fe during a City Council work session on Monday.

"It's a really good example of city staff and also you as the council and mayor coming up to talk to our legislators during the session and identify it as a priority and then we see some success. It doesn't always work, but if you don't make the effort, then it for sure won't work."

Nine Las Cruces projects to receive state funding

$5,975,000 for the Amador Crossing housing project to be built on the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope campus.

$2.6 million for construction of a Mobile Integrated Health building.

$1.2 million for the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope Distribution Center.

$650,000 for technology equipment and software to establish a Real-Time Crime Center.

$580,000 for the Domestic Violence Shelter.

$350,000 for Active Transportation.

$300,000 for the East Mesa Public Recreation Complex.

$100,000 for construction of a new Fire Station 9.

$100,000 for Lift Up Las Cruces.

“The amount is similar to what we received last year, but it’s more concentrated on fewer projects,” Bencomo said. "It really allows us to complete these projects and not to get smaller piecemeal funding and then we have to find other sources in order to actually complete the project."

Ninety-one pieces of legislation related to Council priorities

There were 658 bills introduced during the legislative session, of which 91 were related to priorities identified by City Council, Horan said.

In even numbered years, the legislative session lasts for 30 days and is limited to revenue matters, appropriations or other areas allowed for consideration by the Governor.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has floated the prospect of calling legislators back to Santa Fe for a special session, but Horan said legislators are reluctant because of the primary election in June and general election in November.

Horan said the state had $3.5 billion of projected revenue due to oil and gas production.

Horan highlighted a tax omnibus tax bill passed by the legislature, two gun control bills for a seven-day waiting period and to prohibit firearms at polling locations, as well as the state's budget in House Bill 2, which will include several millions for issues important to Las Cruces.

Horan said HB2 included:

$25 million for firefighter and EMS recruitment

$25 million for law enforcement and corrections

$50 million for the water project fund

$50 million for the water trust fund

$61 million for deficit in employee group benefits plan

There were two bills related to criminal competency determination that did not pass during the 30-day session, but could be re-visited in either a special session or next year's 60-day legislative session.

Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story has highlighted competency as an issue that needs to happen at the state level in the wake of the murder of LCPD officer Jonah Hernandez in February. Armando Silva stabbed Hernandez to death while the officer responded to a trespassing call. According to police, Silva had a long list of criminal citations and a history of mental illness.

"Chief Story provided, at least from what I saw, the only real solid data we had from a local government perspective about the arrests and charges and it was presented in such a way that it was easy for me to make a argument based on those numbers," Horan said. "And also the sensitivity from the Governor's office from what happened."

Senate Bill 16 would have allowed the court to suspend the case while the defendant is diverted to a treatment program either by agreement of the parties or at the court's discretion.

"It's a pretty complicated issue and you had a lot of different advocacy groups who weighed in and the legislation did not make it out of committee," Horan said.

"It's going to be back, we know that for sure. ... The Governor is talking about calling a special legislative session to deal with crime and criminal competency."

Mayor Pro Temp Johana Bencomo highlighted the council's desire to have a seat at the table as future legislation regarding competency is crafted.

"I think several members of the council and definitely Chief Story, are wanting to be part of those conversations and the creation of that legislation," Bencomo said.

