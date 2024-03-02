Las Cruces Public Schools to host ‘Budget Town Hall’ meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) is inviting the public to attend the first public meeting in a series of “town hall-style” gatherings at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 in the boardroom of the Dr. Karen M. Trujillo Administration Complex.

The Budget Town Hall meeting, which is led by the LCPS Finance Division, will demonstrate to the public the budget process, timeline and results of the budget survey, according to a news release sent by LCPS.

Chief Financial Officer Chenyu “Alex” Liu will present an overview of the upcoming fiscal year budget and the strategies the district employs to gather feedback from the public, according to LCPS.

LCPS says one strategy is the collaboration of the Budget Survey Committee, which includes teachers, administrators, community members and staff.

The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or view it online using this link.

There will be additional meetings in the first quarter of 2024. Those meetings are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. May 8 and May 21 in the boardroom.

