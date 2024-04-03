Las Cruces police take shooting suspect into custody, prompts school lockdown

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) say they are investigating a shooting about a block away from Lynn Middle School in Las Cruces. They have taken one suspect into custody.

The incident occurred at about 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. A victim with a gunshot injury is in critical condition and has been transported to a hospital, police say.

The incident prompted a lockdown at Lynn Middle School. Students were redirected to Sierra Middle School, where they are set to be served lunch. School officials say that because parents were notified of the incident before school began, more than half of the parents chose to keep their kids home today.

As of 11:37 a.m. on Wednesday, the school is still on lockdown. School officials say the school appears to be part of the police investigation.

