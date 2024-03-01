Las Cruces Police offering steering wheel locks for Kia/Hyundai owners

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department is offering Hyundai and Kia owners free steering wheel locks for those that have a key-start ignition. Eligible vehicles include Kia cars from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai cars from 2011 to 2022. The department says these vehicles are targets of theft due to a security flaw that makes them easily hotwired.

The locks will be available first come first serve at the Las Cruces Police Department on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Owners will need to bring current registration and proof of insurance. One lock will be provided per vehicle owner as long as supplies last.

