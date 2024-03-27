Las Cruces Police, NMSU police looking into possible sexual assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police are conducting a joint investigation with New Mexico State University Police concerning a possible sexual assault that happened over the weekend, a Las Cruces Police spokesman confirmed on Tuesday, March 26.

The incident happened either on university property or property the university has jurisdiction over, he said.

The case is an open investigation and no other information is being released at this time, he said.

