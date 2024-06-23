Las Cruces Police investigate two separate double-homicides

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is investigating two separate double homicides that happened Sunday morning, June 23 within a span of less than 11 hours, according to a news release sent by LCPD.

The first incident happened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Avenida del Sol and Cortez Drive on the city’s East Mesa.

LCPD said preliminary information indicated that a 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot while inside a vehicle.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to LCPD.

LCPD said a 15-year-old girl, who was seated in the backseat of the vehicle, was struck by shrapnel and received “relatively minor injuries.”

The second incident happened at about 11 a.m. on Sunday. Police were dispatched to a home on the 1100 block of Wofford Drive where two dead men were located.

LCPD said that in this incident, police believe a 45-year-old man killed his 88-year-old father and his 51-year-old brother.

Police have the 45-year-old man in custody and are conducting multiple interviews, according to LCPD.

“Names of any of the deceased will not be released at this time to allow families the time to share news with their relatives and close friends,” read the news release.

LCPD said both incidents are actively under investigation. Police plan on providing more information Monday.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to immediately call police at (575) 526-0795.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.