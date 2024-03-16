Las Cruces Police auditor presents latest report to Council

The independent company contracted by the City of Las Cruces to audit the police department presented its fifth report during a council work session last week.

OIR reviews the outcomes of investigations by the department's Internal Affairs Office into police misconduct, and determines the accuracy and completeness of the final reports on each matter. The company reviews closed investigation files from formal citizen complaints, internal investigations, and complaints with allegations against LCPD that are reported to the City of Las Cruces Ethics Hotline. OIR doesn't review use of force cases unless they receive a complaint that involves allegations of excessive force.

There was an uptick of cases reviewed by the OIR Group and it included a critical incident for the first time since the City hired the OIR Group in 2021.

Overall, the audit found that Las Cruces Police has improved over time in terms of developing internal processes to review both internal and external complaints.

Las Cruces Police Department Chief Jeremy Story

OIR reviews officer involved shooting from 2020

The most recent report from OIR included a review of LCPD's investigation into a 2020 officer involved shooting that resulted in the death of a 81-year-old man who a neighbor reported was suicidal and exchanged gun fire with SWAT officers.

OIR investigator Teresa Magula explained the review process, which was completed in 2023 - a time frame she said was excessive.

When an officer involved shooting occurs, it triggers an investigation by the Officer Involved Task Force into the potential criminal charges. The Task Force is comprised of LCPD, New Mexico State Police, New Mexico State University Police and the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Department. The Task Force submits its findings to the District Attorney.

At the same time, LCPD initiates an internal administrative investigation that includes a debrief and review of the incident for potential violations of policy.

After the DA's findings, the administrative review resumes and the involved officer will be held accountable from a department administrative perspective.

In the case of the 2020 shooting, the three officers involved were not criminally charged and were exonerated by the department.

"We were able to review the total package and found the task force and department investigations to be thorough," Magula said. "The administration investigation was only looking at the use of force and we felt it should look at a broader view.

"At the end of the day, the findings would have been the same, but like to see that critical analysis happen, in house. The department is doing that kind of critical analysis now and we are looking at the time lag that is a little frustrating."

Latest OIR report reviewed a total of 98 allegations

The most recent OIR report reviewed cases that were investigated and closed between June 1 and Dec. 31 of 2023. There were seven internal investigations by LCPD and 12 external cases that were initiated by citizen complaints.

In all, there were 98 total allegations reviewed, which was a high number according to OIR's Connolly, who presented the report with Magula. There were 44 allegations that were sustained, 37 allegations where the employee was exonerated, 10 unfounded allegations and seven that were not sustained.

LCPD Chief Jeremy Story said the high number was due to, in part, a cluster of cases toward the end of the year that helped create a backlog of incomplete investigations.

Magula said most of the cases were related to code of conduct violations, but that four instances caused concern due to an improper release of information used for personal use.

"It was something of concern and was a concern to the department," Magula said. "They involved employees who used their status as a peace officer to gain access to information that otherwise was not available to the public. The department has put safeguards around information and access. We look forward to not seeing these allegations in the future."

OIR's review also included completed litigation that involved eight employees. One case involved individuals suffering from a mental health crisis that resulted in a settlement. One case involved the execution of an arrest warrant ended with a summary judgement in favor of LCPD. And one settlement resulted after a pedestrian versus vehicle incident caused by a non-sworn in crossing guard.

The Las Cruces City Council approved a resolution in February to amend its contract with OIR Group, a firm based in Playa del Rey, Los Angeles. As a result, OIR will hold up to four community outreach meetings in Las Cruces. The public meetings will be in addition to the two semi-annual presentations OIR gives to City Council, where it presents findings and recommendations.

"I've seen some of these reports come and I see the progress and the work," Mayor Eric Enriquez said during last week's work session. "The collaboration and partnership looks good."

A one-year contract with OIR Group was signed March 2021 and contained an option for the contract to be renewed for up to four one-year terms. The contract stipulates the City will not pay more than $75,000 a year for the company's services. The contract is in its third one-year term and the amended contract will not increase how much OIR is paid.

"I think if you zoom out for this entire period, I think you will see a lot of positive changes as a result of the relationship with OIR that might not have happened otherwise," Story said.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces Police auditor presents latest report to Council