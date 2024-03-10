Las Cruces PD: Possible domestic disturbance turns into SWAT situation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces Police have called out SWAT to deal with a barricaded individual Saturday afternoon, March 9, a police spokesman said.

The initial call came in at 2:15 p.m. about a potential domestic disturbance along the 1800 block of Missouri and the incident turned into a barricaded subject, the spokesman said.

Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place and cautioned that they could hear some “loud bangs” as SWAT uses whatever tactics they decide to use.

This is a developing story and we will update it as soon as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.