Las Cruces nonprofit gets emergency funding to keep operating migrant shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Servant Corps, a faith-based nonprofit that operates out of Las Cruces, says it has secured emergency funding to continue operating what it calls the “two largest 24/7 migrant shelters” in El Paso and Las Cruces.

The organization had announced earlier this week that it was facing the possibility of having to close the two shelters on May 31 because of a “funding gap issue.”

BSC announced late Friday night, May 24 that the Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board approved a 30-day extension on grant funding that will allow the shelters to remain operating through Sunday, June 30.

“The temporary extension is a vital step in maintaining the essential services provided to

migrants and asylum seekers, including shelter, food, medical care, and legal assistance. The

continued operation of these shelters is crucial to addressing the immediate humanitarian needs

in El Paso and southern New Mexico,” BSC said in their news release.

The extension will allow all four of their sites — including the two largest 24/7 migrant shelters in the Las Cruces and El Paso area — to “continue providing necessary services without interruption for the next few weeks, ensuring the safety and well-being of migrants released from the

Department of Homeland Security,” the organization said.

BSC added that it is “actively collaborating with federal, state, and local authorities to secure long-term funding and sustainable solutions for the ongoing support of these shelters. The El Paso Community Foundation will continue their capital campaign to support these operations and ensure our community is prepared for increases in migrant releases, sporadic reimbursement cycles, and potential government shutdowns. Together, our goal is to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of migrants and asylum seekers with dignity and compassion.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, donors, and community members for their

unwavering support during this critical time. Their contributions have been – and continue to be

– instrumental in advocating for this extension and in supporting our mission to provide

humanitarian aid to those in need in our rapidly-changing border environment,” the organization continued in its statement.



