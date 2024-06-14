Las Cruces man accused of stabbing neighbor to death will remain in custody

Gary Allyn, 60, will remain in custody until trial for allegedly stabbing his neighbor to death.

Allyn faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of Timothy White at an apartment complex along Missouri Avenue.

According to court documents, defense attorneys argued to Third District Court Judge Richard Jacquez that self defense may be a factor in the incident, as well as intoxication of both men. Additionally, Allyn is a veteran with no criminal history who suffers from, "a chronic medical condition." According to court documents, Allyn is eligible for services and support from the Veteran's Association, but the court ruled he will remain in custody because, "there is clear and convincing evidence that the public safety of the community would be at risk if the Defendant be released."

Shortly before 6 p.m., on June 5, 2024, officers were dispatched following reports of a stabbing at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Missouri Avenue. A body was found inside an apartment with multiple stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allyn was in the apartment and identified as the suspect by investigators. He is currently being held without bond.

According to court records, an individual who called 911 asked Allyn if he killed the victim while on the phone with dispatchers, to which Allyn allegedly replied, "I did."

Another individual asked Allyn what he used to kill the victim and Allyn allegedly said, "everything and anything," according to court documents.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces man who stabbed his neighbor being held in jail