Las Cruces man accused of sexually abusing child will not stay behind bars

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces man accused of having sexual contact with a four-year-old at the day he co-owns is out on bond Tuesday evening. Juan Cardiel, 78, was arrested last week on four counts of sexual contact of a minor in four separate incidents involving a four-year-old who attended the daycare.

Cardiel’s conditions of release include no contact with anyone under 18 years old and that includes his grandchildren. The Las Cruces Police Department says if there are other victims or if anyone had contact with Cardiel, to call 575-526-0795.

