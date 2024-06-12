Las Cruces Magistrate Court launches competency diversion court pilot project

Micah Pearson believes that if there had been an assisted outpatient treatment program in place 13 years ago in Maryland, he wouldn't have a criminal record today.

At the age of 47, Pearson is now an advocate for folks who may go through the court system multiple times due in part to mental illness. He worked with Doña Ana County leaders in building the assisted outpatient program that served as a guide toward the implementation of a competency diversion pilot project in Las Cruces Magistrate Court that launched in June.

The pilot project seeks to connect individuals charged with a misdemeanor crime but are found to be incompetent to services and ultimately to have charges dismissed within six months rather than having charges dismissed without any form of treatment, only to return with additional charges in the future.

The Las Cruces Magistrate Court was selected as home of the pilot project due to infrastructure currently in place, such as enlisting a partnership with local nonprofit behavioral health provider and health center, La Clinica de Familia, which will provide support services for individuals who voluntarily participate in the program.

"If they are found incompetent, their cases are generally dismissed, especially if they are misdemeanors," said New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Briana H. Zamora, who worked with various stakeholders over the past two years to develop the program.

"I wanted to figure out a way we could connect these individuals to services. … These individuals have been given nothing."

The end goal is to reduce recidivism and increase public safety.

"I'm such a fan of what they are doing here and bringing it into the criminal courts with the competency portion," said Person, who lived with bipolar disorder with Type 1 rapid cycling with psychotic features. "As a person with a criminal record today because we didn't have the appropriate programs that people in this program will. People would end up in the hospital, morgues or the jails, and that's only if we know them."

How the competency diversion pilot program works

Individuals who are charged with misdemeanor crimes are screened after arrest at the jail to determine if there is a history of mental illness and a background of competency issues raised in court. If they agree to participate in the program, an additional clinical assessment is conducted through La Clinica de Familia.

The Administrative Office for the Courts received federal grants that will fund two "forensic navigators" positions that have been hired to lead participants through the program. According to Doña Ana County Health and Human Services Director Jamie Michael, after the first year, she hopes the program will show enough success to fund the positions through the court.

If an individual agrees to participate in the program, the Forensic Navigators team works with attorneys to develop a six-month plan to connect the person with not only counseling, medication and treatment, but also basic needs such as housing and food security.

"We are making history in Las Cruces," Zamora said. "Never have we ever provided people who are found incompetent or have a history of being found incompetent with the services they need.

"These folks probably need more treatment and care than any other group in our community but that's not a reason to ignore them."

People who are charged with misdemeanor DWI are not eligible.

"Having wrap around services can make it a lot less scary," Pearson said. "It can reduce their chance of experiencing homelessness. It can connect them to services and advocates like me.

"It can be terrifying, but also depending on the nature of their condition, they may think they are fine, which is sometimes even more terrifying. They think they are and everyone is pushing up against them."

'Right now we are doing nothing'

According to Las Cruces Police Department data, the majority of crimes in the community are being committed by a small number of repeat offenders, many of whom are deemed incompetent for trial and their cases dismissed.

The number of criminal cases in municipal court that are dismissed due an individual who is deemed incompetent has grown from 72 in 2018 to 200 in 2022. There are 10 people who were arrested at least 49 times since 2018 with one individual who has been arrested 158 times that have resulted in 211 total charges.

It's not all misdemeanor cases in Las Cruces, according to LCPD data. One individual has been charged with 60 total criminal cases between 2021 and 2024 ― 24 of which are felony cases. Twenty-one of those cases were dismissed due to competence issues.

"Realistically right now we are doing nothing," LCPD Chief Jeremy Story said. "If 10% of the people that we are doing nothing for, have success in this program, to me that is a success overall. I suspect that number will be higher."

According to Michael, the success of the program will be measured by several factors such as recidivism rate, engagement, how many people are screened and accepted into the program and reasons why individuals decline. She said they will meet with an evaluator on a monthly basis.

Michael said the county has not been informed of a stop date for the pilot program, but that the hope is the program will continue to grow.

Story has been heavily involved with City of Las Cruces leaders in developing a diversion court that will address similar issues in Municipal Court. Competency issues has also been discussed as a possible topic to be addressed during a special legislative session in July.

"They are all different pieces of the puzzle," Story said. "All of them are going to do something. They are not going to capture everybody, but will capture more people than we are now. And hopefully stop them from committing additional crimes or at least less crimes."

