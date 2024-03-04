Las Cruces High teen dies in car crash

In a March 4 news release, Las Cruces Public Schools Administration acknowledged the death of a Las Cruces High School student in a car accident over the weekend.

Fourteen-year-old Samantha Bursum was a freshman at Las Cruces High. According to a release, through her involvement in volleyball, “her friends and acquaintances span the state.” She was also involved in student government, marching band and dedicated to her studies.

Samantha Bursum, 14-year-old volleyball player from Las Cruces High School, passed away on March 1, 2024.

“Our hearts are with the Bursum family and the Bulldawg community,” said Superintendent Ignacio Ruiz. “Right now, we are focused on how to best support them in their grief. We are devastated by this loss, and send our love to Samantha’s family, including her older sister who was also one of our LCPS students.”

Further details regarding Bursum’s death were not released by the district, except to note that she was traveling to a club volleyball tournament in Midland, Texas, on March 1, at the time of the accident.

“Our LCHS community is heartbroken over the loss of one of our own- Samantha Bursum,” read a post by Las Cruces High School on Facebook. “She was a friend to all who knew her! An amazing athlete and student.”

Bursum was part of the Las Cruces Bulldawgs team that led a strong season and won the 2023 5A state volleyball championship in Albuquerque.

“Her sweetness, her love for others, her joy for life, her infectious smile, these things we will carry with us as a reminder of the beauty of her soul and the preciousness of life. May we all honor the memory of Samantha Bursum with the way that we live our lives,” the team posted on its Facebook page.

Mental health resources are being offered to students and staff through the Ben Archer School Based Health Clinic. Additional support is being offered by reaching out to Amy Himelright, LCPS director of academic counseling and behavioral health, ahimelri@lcps.net.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Las Cruces High School student Samantha Bursum dies in car accident