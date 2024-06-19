Las Cruces Fire Department union firefighters get salary raises

The Las Cruces Fire Department will boast the highest paid fire department in the state.

Members of the City Council on Monday approved an amended three-year collective bargaining agreement between the City and the local International Association of Firefighters, which included a 13% increase to base wages for union firefighters.

Battalion chief, deputy chief, fire chief and non-sworn members are not union members.

"I think what it shows is we are dedicated to paying our firefighters and staff a very competitive wage, we value what they do," LCFD Chief Jason Smith said. "The job they do is risky and challenging. It's a tax on their physical and mental well being. We want to compensate them so we can retain them and have a good retirement when they reach retirement age."

The union entered into negotiations with city staff in November 2023 to amend the first contract, which City Council approved in 2020.

The former agreement called for a 5% increase for every three years of service. The amended agreement includes an additional 5% increase after the first year and a 4% percent increase after the second year.

In the first year of the new agreement, it will cost approximately $2,071,333 to fund the changes from the City's general fund.

The agreement included additional pay increases for a number of certifications. Firefighters will now receive $3,000 for obtaining and maintaining an Advanced EMT intermediate licensure through the State of New Mexico - an increase of $600. They will now receive $7,500 for the EMT Paramedic licensure through the State of New Mexico (up from $6,000) and $7,500 for commissioned personnel with a current State of New Mexico Police Certification, and assigned to positions requiring this certification, also up from $6,000.

The amended agreement also included benefit enhancements for bereavement leave, funeral expenses, parental leave and voluntary requests for assistance.

"It's huge for the Las Cruces Fire Department," said Mayor Eric Enriquez, who also served as fire chief. "I don't think we have ever been No. 1 as far as top pay.

"We definitely have grown. I'm happy for the department. Hopefully we will continue to recruit and retain members of the Las Cruces Fire Department."

LCFD firefighters who are union members will be the highest paid amongst comparable areas such as Rio Rancho, Santa Fe, Doña Ana County and Albuquerque.

According to Union President Christopher Johnson that is a distinction that likely will not last through the end of the amended CBA. Johnson said other municipalities across the state are in discussion for new agreements that call for raises for union firefighters between 15% and 20%.

"Those pay raises are coming quickly across the state," Johnson said.

"I appreciate everything that we have done so far and how far we have come with it, but I do think in three years time, we are going to be having the same conversation."

LCFD is currently comprised of 199 total staff, including 79 firefighters, 20 cadets who are graduating on June 28 and 31 drivers/operators.

The amended agreement runs through June 17, 2027.

"I feel like our fire crews have been underpaid for a really long time and I think whatever makes sure that we catch up to stay consistent feels really important," Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo said.

