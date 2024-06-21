Las Cruces Fire Department sends technical rescue team to Ruidoso

Following damage to 1,400 structures in and around the Village of Ruidoso caused by the South Fork and Salt fires, approximately two to four inches of rain that fell on the area on Wednesday caused flooding.

According to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, three water rescues in the burn scar were conducted on Wednesday. In response to escalating concerns of flash flooding in the area, the Las Cruces Fire Department dispatched a Technical Rescue Team on Thursday to Lincoln County comprised of seven firefighters who are highly trained in swift water rescue. LCFD’s seven-member technical rescue team will be aided by two trucks and one utility task vehicle.

“The deployment of the TRT is a testament to the collaborative spirit of municipal agencies,” LCFD Chief Jason Smith said in a news release. “This joint effort is aimed at enhancing community resilience and ensuring rapid response capabilities during this natural disaster. “By taking proactive measures to address potential hazards posed by flash floods, LCFD is demonstrating its commitment to public safety for our neighbors in Ruidoso.” The LCFD Technical Rescue Team will coordinate with local emergency management personnel and first responders in Ruidoso who are already battling wildfires and emergency rescues in the area.

