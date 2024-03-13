Las Cruces family says it has unanswered questions after officer-involved shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Las Cruces family is still mourning their loss after their loved one was killed in an officer-involved shooting the El Paso’s Upper Valley in early March.

And they say they have plenty of unanswered questions.

The family of the man who died on March 5 came forward to confirm the identity of Michael Estrada, who has yet to be officially identified by law enforcement.

According to the El Paso Police Department, 1 a.m. on March 5, officers were reportedly checking a subject in a vehicle at a car wash at 5830 Doniphan Dr.

EPPD said sometime during the encounter between the man and officers, an officer fired his weapon and Estrada died.

Estrada’s mother, Martha Estrada, said she wishes her son could just come back home.

“I don’t know what happened. They don’t want to tell me nothing,” Martha Estrada said.

Martha Estrada told KTSM she still hasn’t received answers and doesn’t know what happened to her son. She said she thinks something isn’t right.

“They couldn’t tell me how many times he was shot but they told me they found a gun in his car,” she said.

At the time of the officer-involved shooting, EPPD said there was no threat to the general public and this was an ongoing investigation involving the Crimes Against Persons Unit, Internal Affairs, the Shooting Review Team and the Texas Rangers.

Since the shooting, there has been no official update.

KTSM reached out to El Paso Police for an update and asked what led up to the shooting.

“We do not have updates to give out now, but we are working on them. We will send them out as soon as we have something put together,” police said in a statement sent to KTSM.

To donate to Michael Estrada’s GoFundMe, click here.

