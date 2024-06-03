Las Cruces drinking water safe as city begins to implement new EPA standards

Every municipal water system has its own challenges, but deputy director of water for the City of Las Cruces, Ronald Borunda, wants residents to know their drinking water is safe as another southern Doña Ana County utility faces scrutiny.

While issues of drinking water quality have plagued the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority ―which services residents of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa ―Borunda said his office has fielded questions or concerns about their own drinking water in recent months.

"Right after CRRUA, we started seeing a volume of phone calls coming in and people saying that they have similar issues," Borunda said. "The problems CRRUA is having is not what is existing in Las Cruces."

Failures in transparency also hindered CRRUA as a utility is required by the Environmental Protection Agency and the New Mexico Environment Department to publish notice to the public if violations occur.

"If we were in violation along with CRRUA, we would be putting out notices since we are two different systems," Borunda said.

While both systems are groundwater systems, Borunda described CRRUA's situation as bad luck due to the presence of arsenic. Las Cruces pumps from the Mesilla and Jornada del Muerto bolsons. Borunda said CRRUA also pumps from the Mesilla bolson, but Las Cruces is further north of where Sunland Park draws its water.

"Geographically, we are just lucky enough to not have a pocket of arsenic," Borunda said. "They just happened to hit something the planet naturally has, which is unfortunate."

That's not to say Las Cruces doesn't have its own challenges to keep drinking water safe.

Borunda oversees a staff of 58 employees. The Las Cruces drinking water system currently consists of 40 active wells, in addition to several non-active wells that are monitored as well to track water quality and ground water levels. With a population of over 100,000, Las Cruces collects a minimum of 25 samples from different parts of the city. The samples are sent to Albuquerque and results are sent to the NMED and the EPA.

Las Cruces Utilities

"If you get what is active, you are only getting part of the story," Borunda said. "You have to know what is also going on in the tables so it still has value."

Borunda said the most common issues the Las Cruces water system encounters is iron manganese, which can lead to an unpleasant smell, black staining on fixtures or a red tint to the water. Borunda said the issue is treated with a polyphosphate.

According to the most recent consumer confidence report (2022), there were no violations for contaminants in Las Cruces drinking water.

"Our sytem is actually pretty good and pretty easy from that sense," Borunda said.

Mandated PFAS standards could result in rates increase

In April, the EPA finalized a national standard that establishes legally enforceable levels (MCL) for six PFAS in drinking water. PFAS stands for Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFASs started being used in the mid-20th century to make fluoropolymer coatings and products that resist heat, oil, stains, grease, and water. They are used in a variety of products including waterproof clothing, furniture, adhesives, food packaging, heat-resistant non-stick cooking surfaces, and the insulation of electrical wire.

In preparation for new standards, Las Cruces utilities tested all active and inactive well sites (64 city wells) for PFAS. According to the city, initial results reported all wells were in compliance.

The EPA also set forth guidelines for all Public Water Systems nationwide that lays out a timeline for municipalities to meet the standards.

Public Water Systems have three years to complete initial monitoring, for these PFAS followed by ongoing compliance monitoring. Water Systems must provide the public with information on the levels of these PFAS in their drinking water beginning in 2027.

Public Water Systems have five years, by 2029, to implement solutions that reduce these PFAS if monitoring shows that drinking water levels exceed these MCLs.

By 2029, public water systems that have PFAS in drinking water which violates one or more of these MCLs must take action to reduce levels of these PFAS in their drinking water and must provide notification to the public of the violation.

As a result of new standards regarding PFAS, Borunda said it's possible customers could see an increase in water rates.

According to the City, rates would not increase until a rate review of the water utility is completed. The last water rate review was approved in 2018 by City Council and was phased-in over three years.

Borunda said utilities has already spent approximately $200,000 to enlist an engineering firm to develop a plan for the city's implementation of the new standards.

"This is something that consumers need to know that it's a new rule, and with a new rule, there is more testing, which requires more funding, which unfortunately requires higher rates."

All utilities in Las Cruces rely on customer rates as its only source of revenue.

"That is money we didn't have that we have to account for," Borunda said. "EPA laid out a plan. ... Just to get the plan going, we spent about $200,000 and as time progresses, there will be more costs.

"I too am a consumer. ... It's a hard pill to swallow, but I understand why the bill would be going up. It's always tough when a bill goes up. But if I can make a few sacrifices, nothing major, I can afford it because I understand I want clean water coming out of my taps."

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com Follow him on X @jpgroves.

