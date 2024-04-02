Las Cruces City Council approves $216K manager contract for Taumoepeau

Ikani Taumoepeau was officially appointed the Las Cruces city manager on April 1.

The Council approved a three-year contract agreement for Taumoepeau effective through April 1, 2027.

Taumoepeau will receive an annual salary of $216,000 in the role with benefits and a $500 monthly vehicle allowance.

Taumoepeau replaces Ifo Pili, who resigned in February to take the same position at West Valley City, Utah. Pili's annual salary was also $216,000.

The resolution to approve the contract passed 6-1 with District 1 Councilor Cassie McClure voting against it.

"I am humble, blessed and honored to have been selected," Taumoepeau said during comments following the vote.

"There is a staff of 1,700 qualied, intelligent staff that will give the shirt off their back, ready to impress you. This is a position that is not easy, but it's possible because of the staff of this organization."

McClure declined to comment on the vote to at least three media outlets following Monday's meeting, stating she would release a statement via Facebook. As of Monday evening, McClure had posted no comment.

Taumoepeau, who followed Pili from Utah in 2020, was hired as assistant city manager upon his arrival with an annual salary of $161,000.

Prior to his departure, Pili urged the City to pursue internal applicants due to the experience held by Taumoepeau, along with members of his executive team and numerous department heads.

City Council met in closed session on March 18 to consider nine internal applicants and narrow it to three finalists - Taumoepeau, Assistant City Manager Sonya Delgado and Director of Public Works David Sedillo. All three finalists interviewed on March 20 at City Hall and Taumoepeau was selected on March 21.

"It takes courage to go internal in the recruitment for how important this position is, but the confidence you had in staff to go internal speaks to how qualified a staff we have here," Taumoepeau said.

Ikani Taumoepeau

The city manager is the only employee hired by City Council. Council also establishes the salary of the position.

According to the contract, the city manager serves as an at-will employee. If council determines to end the contract prior to April 1, 2026, the city will pay a lump sum equal to one year of salary. If council terminates the contract after April 1, 2026, the severance amount will be prorated for amount for the time remaining on the contract.

If the city manager resigns his post prior to the end of the contract, he must provide written notice of 60 days.

The city manager is also required to take a two-week "Paid Executive Leave," separate from the 160 hours of annual leave time.

"The City Manager position is 24/7," Mayor Pro Temp Johana Bencomo said.

"Especially in a council-manager form of government, the city manager position is vital to the success of our city. … Those two weeks are actually mandatory time off because we need a city manager who is taking care of their own mental and emotional health as well as taking care of the entire city."

