Las Cruces to get 1st Jersey Mike’s Sub location this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-growing sandwich company, is opening its first Las Cruces location this week.

The company, known for its fresh sliced or grilled subs, will be opening at 4169 White Sage Arc in Las Cruces on Wednesday, May 15. That is near Sonoma Ranch Boulevard.

The company currently has more than 2,700 locations across the United States and another 300 that are planned or opening soon, according to the Jersey Mike’s website. The company has four locations in El Paso, according to the website.

Photos courtesy of Jersey Mike’s

From Wednesday, May 15 through Sunday, May 19, the new restaurant will be having a fundraiser to support Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

Customers, who have received a fundraising coupon that are being distributed ahead of the opening, can make a contribution of at least $3 and get a regular sub sandwich.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations around the country have raised more than $135 million for local charities, according to the company.

The Las Cruces location has hired more than 30 people to work there, the company said.

Anyone who is interested in employment with Jersey Mike’s can click here.

The Las Cruces Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurant will be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. You can contact the Las Cruces location at (575) 323-7123.

