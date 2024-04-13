Larry Webb is taken into custody for the murder of 10-year-old Natasha Carter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – An arrest has been made in relation to the disappearance of Alex Carter.

Between April 10th and 11th, 2024, West Virginia State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshalls excavated a backyard in the Beckley-Mabscott area.

Larry Webb was indicted for the First-Degree Murder of Natasha Alex Carter in October of 2023.

Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield confirmed to 59News that after an ‘extremely’ difficult and long battle, Larry Webb was taken into custody on Friday, April 12th.

Webb’s health and age made it difficult for the arrest to be made. Webb is being held without bond.

