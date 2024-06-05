Larry Scott leading in New Mexico Senate District 42 Primary Election

New Mexico Rep. Larry Scott (R-62) is leading incumbent Sen. Steve McCutcheon (R-42) by 877 votes in the Republican Primary Election for McCutcheon's District 42 seat in the New Mexico Senate, according to initial results.

Scott had 1,288 votes, while McCutcheon had 411 votes with 27 of 43 precincts in the district reporting as of 7:45 p.m., according to the New Mexico Secretary of State.

There was no Democrat nominee for District 42 in the Primary, meaning the winner of the GOP nomination would likely run unopposed for the post in the November General Election.

McCutcheon was appointed to the post last year by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, following the retirement of former-New Mexico Sen. Gay Kernan, who served the office from 2002 to 2023.

Steven McCutcheon

He was recommended for the appointment by the Eddy County Commission, despite support from Lea and Chaves counties going to Scott. In New Mexico, legislative vacancies are filled via the governor's appointment after the county commissions within the district vote to recommend a candidate.

Scott, a retired engineer in the oil and gas industry campaigned against McCutcheon by alleging he was appointed by the governor to divide political resources in the deep-red southeast region of New Mexico. Scott said his long-time opposition of Lujan Grisham's policies, and those of Democrats in the legislature, led to him losing the appointment despite support from the majority of counties in District 42.

New Mexico Rep. Larry Scott (R-62)

He also contended McCutcheon lacked experience and knowledge of the oil and gas industry, a crucial segment of the state's economy reported to have contributed $13.9 billion to the state budget in Fiscal Year 2023, according to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association. That's an essential story Scott said southeast New Mexico lawmakers must tell to their Democrat colleagues as many, he said, hope to stymie fossil fuel production via state regulations.

Throughout his campaign, McCutcheon pointed to the struggles of the Republican Party, which holds the minority in both the House and Senate, arguing Scott was part of the GOP establishment that had so far failed to advance a conservative agenda within a legislature controlled by the opposition.

McCutcheon said the party needed to elect new, young leaders to help overcome its minority status, provide a fresh perspective and get more Republicans elected in both the House and Senate.

Also covering a small sliver of northern Eddy County, Senate District 32 was likely to be decided in Republican Primary. Candy Spence Ezzell was leading Chad Hamill by 105 votes according to initial results, with Spence Ezzell earning 1,007 or 53 percent of the vote compared to 902 or 47 percent for Hamill.

Also covering part of Eddy County, State Rep. Jim Townsend (R-54) was running unopposed for Senate District 34 after the seat was vacated by former-Sen. Ron Griggs. Sen. David Gallegos was running opposed for reelection to Senate District 41.

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on the social media platform X.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Larry Scott leading in Senate District 42 Primary Election