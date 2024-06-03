Larry Hogan receives backlash for Trump verdict comments

TechCrunch

Instagram confirmed it's testing unskippable ads after screenshots of the feature began circulating across social media. The change would see the social network becoming more like the free version of YouTube, which requires users to view ads before and in the middle of watching videos. It makes sense that Instagram would consider going this route, too, given that it has also shifted over the years to become more of a video-sharing network, thanks to features like Stories and Reels, rather than a place to only share still photos.