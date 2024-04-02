Larry H. Miller Week 34 high school star athletes of the week

Baseball

Blake Carter, Maple Mountain (Sr.)

Blake Carter’s strong start to the season has led Maple Mountain to an 8-2 record and a current five-game winning streak.

In the Golden Eagles’ most recent game, a 5-0 win over Westlake, Carter pitched a complete-game shutout by striking out seven with no walks and only four hits allowed.

“Blake has outstanding stuff. He is consistently pounding the zone and efficient with his pitches. He anchors a solid pitching staff and will be instrumental in helping Maple Mountain make a deep run in the post season,” said Maple Mountain coach Jeremy Thomas.

For the season, Carter owns a 3-0 record with a 1.235 ERA, 17 strikeouts and just four walks in 17 innings.

Carter has signed to play baseball at the next level the College of Southern Idaho.

Softball

Lulu West, Desert Hills (So.)

A month into the season, Lulu West has played a big role in leading the Thunder to an impressive 13-2 record and a 5-0 mark in Region 9 play.

West is 12-2 on the season with a 0.99 ERA and 93 strikeouts. Hitters are only batting .164 against her.

“Lulu is a great pitcher and has great command and presence in the circle and it’s really fun to watch. But what makes Lulu excel is that natural leadership quality. She is always building up her teammates and they always have her back,” said Desert Hills coach Heidi Jo Taylor.

Offensively, West hits leadoff for the Thunder with a .417 batting average with five doubles and 13 RBIs.

Boys Soccer

Jayden Cosper, Wasatch (Jr.)

Jayden Cosper has spent the first month of the season terrorizing opposing defenses.

The junior has led the Wasps to a perfect 8-0 start with nine goals and four assists.

“He has been a consistent force in our attack. Our attack is really dangerous with Jayden, Bode (Heelis), Cole (Simpson), Beto (Bargas) and Liam (Davis),” said Wasatch coach Lance Cosper.

A week ago, he recorded two goals and two assists in a 7-0 win over Springville and then two days later he notched a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Salem Hills.

A year ago, Cosper recorded 12 goals and five assists in helping Wasatch claim the 5A state championship.

Boys Track

Owen Iloa, Snow Canyon (Sr.)

Owen Iloa is doing a bit of everything for Snow Canyon this spring as the program seeks a third straight 4A state championship.

Last weekend at the Desert Hills Invitational, the senior competed in four events, including winning the high jump.

“Owen is a fantastic young man who has an incredible work ethic. We are asking him to do several events for us this year and he has welcomed the challenge. So impressed with this young man and how he has incorporated our slogan in his life, ‘Where Champions Train,’” said Snow Canyon coach Justin Redfearn.

Iloa won the high jump as he cleared 6′06, which ranks second in the entire state so far this season.

Iloa also participated in the shot put, discus and long jump.

Last season at the 4A state meet, Iloa tied for third in the 4A high jump with a mark of 6′04.

Girls Track

Cadee Alder, Manti (Jr.)

Cadee Alder is already a two-time 3A state champion in the javelin and the clear favorite to make it three straight later this spring.

Four weeks into the 2024 track season, Alder owns the best javelin throw in the state after winning the Juab Invitational last weekend with a throw of 130′01.00.

“Cadee is an amazing athlete, and even a more amazing person. She’s that person that everyone looks up to. The athlete that every coach wants on their team, an incredible athlete and an incredible teammate,” said Manti coach Brandon Norris.

Alder won the 3A javelin individual state title last season as a sophomore with a throw of 139′04.50, and then as a freshman with a throw of 133′02.50.

Last fall, Alder was named a Deseret News All-State honorable mention in 3A volleyball for the Templars.

Boys volleyball

Micah Laughlin, Timpview (Sr.)

Senior outside hitter Micah Laughlin has enjoyed great success early this season for Timpview in the debut UHSAA season for boys volleyball.

He’s played a key role in leading the T-Birds to a 10-3 record and a 3-1 record in region play.

“Makes his presence known. Every time he’s underestimated the other team has suffered. Not only is he great at all skills in volleyball his attitude consistently stays calm but strong. Any coach is lucky to have Micah on their team,” said Timpview coach Jameson Cooper.

In one of his best matches of the season a few weeks ago, Laughlin recorded 18 kills, six digs and two blocks in a win over Pine View.

Boys lacrosse

Stetson Hogge, Weber (Sr.)

Weber owns a 7-2 record midway through the 2024 spring season, and the senior leadership of Stetson Hogge has played a big role in that success.

“Stetson leads by example and is one of the hardest working guys on the team,” said Weber coach Randy Allred.

Hogge is second on the team with 29 points (15 points, 14 assists) in addition to his 28 ground balls and three caused turnovers.

He is coming off a fantastic performance in Weber’s 15-4 win over Syracuse last week as he recorded two goals, three assists and four ground balls.

Girls lacrosse

McKaylee Sargent, Fremont (Sr.)

The unselfish play of senior McKaylee Sargent has been a key factor in Fremont’s dominant 6-1 start to the season.

The midi has recorded 26 goals, eight assists, 16 ground balls and eight caused turnovers this season.

“McKaylee is a great team captain and teammate because she is such a well-rounded, confident, thoughtful athlete. She plays hard on any side of the field and helps those girls on both sides be better individual players and a better, more cohesive team,” said Fremont coach Seth Jones.

“McKaylee is constantly helping others learn, grow and get better. She often selflessly gives up the ball on an easy shot, in order to help a teammate with a more complicated one. Our team is so much more effective with ‘Sarge’ as our leader.”

A year ago Sargent scored 48 goals and has scored 115 goals in her career.

Boys tennis

Harrison Pearce, Bountiful (Sr.)

Harrison Pearce has been a four-year No. 1 singles player for Bountiful High School, and he’s enjoying perhaps his best season yet in 2024.

Pearce is undefeated so far this season for the Redhawks, including recent wins over Highland, Ogden and Olympus. Pearce excels in the classroom as well with a 3.98 overall GPA.

A year ago, Pearce finished with a 14-3 overall record as he reached the 5A quarterfinals before bowing out of the tourney in three sets.

Girls golf

Ashley Lam, Skyline (Sr.)

Reigning 5A state champion Ashley Lam picked up right where she left off last week.

Lam won the first Region 6 tournament of the season at Mountain View Golf Course as she shot a 69 to win the event with an eight-stroke cushion.

“Ashley is a tremendously hard worker; she has an amazing ability to focus. She will do anything she can to help the team win, sets an amazing example, and leads our team to victory, very proud of Ashley,” said Skyline coach Kenny James.

Lam has been one of the top golfers in the state each of her first three high school seasons as she finished third at state as a freshman, fifth as a sophomore and then last season was crowned 5A medalist as she shot a two-day 11-under at Remuda Golf Course to win with a nine-stroke cushion.