Larry David Trashes Donald Trump With The Most Dubious Honor

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David has condemned Donald Trump as the “greatest conman” that America has ever produced.

Trump has “such a gift for lying,” David told CNN’s Chris Wallace in a second preview clip from their interview that will air in full on Friday’s episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.”

“He’s just an amazing conman,” added David, who lamented Trump “fooling people and convincing people of something that’s a complete lie.”

“Millions and millions and millions of Americans” are buying Trump’s falsehoods, noted Wallace, a former anchor on Fox News.

“They buy it,” David agreed. “It’s a testament to his conning abilities. He’s the greatest conman we’ve ever produced. Yeah.”

Watch the video here:

Larry David: [Trump] is just such an amazing conman. He has such a gift for lying and fooling people and convincing people of something that's a complete lie… He’s the greatest conman we’ve ever produced pic.twitter.com/ruJujMd18W — Acyn (@Acyn) March 29, 2024

In an earlier clip teasing the interview, David slammed Trump as “such a sociopath.”

“He’s so insane. He just couldn’t admit to losing, and we know he lost, he knows he lost, and look how he’s fooled everybody,” David said. “He’s convinced all these people that he didn’t lose. He’s such a sick man. He’s so sick.”

David’s contempt for Trump is nothing new.

He repeatedly took swipes at Trump in “Curb,” and in one scene even recreated the former president’s mug shot photo:

