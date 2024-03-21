Larry Brown convicted of murder, kidnapping after attack in Beverly home

MOUNT HOLLY - A Burlington County man has been convicted of murder in connection with a fatal beating in a Beverly home.

Larry Brown, 29, was tried for killing 34-year-old Cecilio Luciano in June 2022, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim, a resident of Highland Park, Middlesex County, was killed with a baseball bat in a Bentley Avenue home, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A jury also found Brown guilty of multiple counts of kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

Those charges were connected to a barricade incident involving a woman and four children that followed Luciano's murder.

Brown, who primarily lived with a relative in Burlington Township, killed Luciano after arriving at the Beverly home, the statement said.

Police arrived at the home around 1:15 a.m. and Brown surrendered at about 8:30 a.m.

The jury deliberated for several hours over three days, the prosecutor's office said.

He also was convicted of weapons offenses and making terroristic threats.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Larry Brown held a woman and four children during hours-long barricade