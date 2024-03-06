Larry Acree booked into Jackson County with multiple charges in Independence shooting

Larry Acree, 69, has been booked into the Jackson County Detention Center and faces multiple charges in relation to a shooting Feb. 29 in Independence that killed a police officer and civil process worker.

Acree is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $2 million, cash-only bond. There is no court date yet scheduled.

Jackson County prosecutors say Acree opened fire on a civil process server who had come to evict him. When officers arrived at the Independence location to help the process server who had been shot, authorities said Acree shot three of them, killing one.

Drexel Mack, a 41-year-old civil process server with Jackson County, and Independence Police Officer Cody Allen, 35, died at an Independence hospital. The other two officers are expected to make full recoveries from their injuries, police said last week.

